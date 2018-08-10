Amazon looks to hire 1,500 workers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Looking for a job? Amazon is looking to hire over a thousand people right here in the Sunshine State.

According to WFTV, the online retailer is looking to fill 1,500 full-time and part-time positions at its new 2.3 million square-foot robotics fulfillment center in southwest Orlando.

The positions vary in the benefits they offer; however, Amazon says the average full-time position offers:

Health insurance

401(k) planning

Amazon discounts

Maternity and parental leave

Adoption assistance

Time off

Interested candidates should apply online, then schedule an interview through Amazon’s website. The retail giant will be hosting a hiring event in Orlando through August 23rd by appointment only. For more information and how to apply, click here.

If you prefer working from the comfort of your own home, Amazon is also looking to fill over 200 work-from-home positions. For more information on that, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.