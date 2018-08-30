Amazon looking to hire over 1,000 workers for new Opa-locka facility

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Looking for a job? Amazon is looking to hire over a thousand people right here in South Florida.
The online retailer is looking to fill 1,000 full-time and part-time positions at its new robotics fulfillment center in Opa-locka.
Candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma to apply.
The positions vary in the benefits they offer; however, Amazon says the average full-time position offers:
- Health insurance
- 401(k) planning
- Amazon discounts
- Maternity and parental leave
- Adoption assistance
- Time off
Amazon says their full-time employees are eligible for their Career Choice program, where the company will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.
Interested candidates should apply on Amazon’s website.
