HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida elementary school honored the lasting legacy of a former student with a special project.

Students and teachers at Orange Brook Elementary School in Hollywood came together to create a community garden with supplies, generously donated by Amazon.

This was done to honor Oliver, an eight-year-old boy that was their first student who had autism. He died in 2017.

Now, the school is working to keep his memory alive since he loved to spend time in the garden.

“When we lost him, it was tragic, for not only his family, but our entire school family,” said principal Devon O’neal, “and we felt we wanted to do something in remembrance of Oliver, so the garden is one step.”

“We’re getting a rotating schedule so that the garden is well taken care of at all times, throughout the summer as well,” said fourth-grade teacher Nancy Delucai.

The garden’s upkeep took a toll during the pandemic, but the school hopes Amazon’s donation can bring it back to its former glory.

