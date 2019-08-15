Altercation at Miami gas station ends in gunfire

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an altercation at a Miami gas station escalated into a shooting.

City of Miami Police responded to a Valero gas station near North Miami Avenue and 72nd Street just before 12:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said there was an altercation between two people at the gas station when one of them attempted to flee the scene.

The other person followed behind before they were both stopped by a train passing in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 59th Terrace.

Shots were fired, and one victim was grazed by a bullet.

It is unknown if the victim has been transported from the scene.

Due to an active crime scene, N. Miami between 71-75 Streets and

NW 2 Ave to N. Miami on 58 Street have been closed. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/3pK57WMNbB — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 15, 2019

Roads remain shut down as police investigate the active scenes.

