Alonzo & Tracy Mourning High teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning High School in North Miami has been named as a 2019 Florida Teacher of the Year finalist representing Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Molly Diallo kicked off Teacher Appreciation Week with the good news after walking into her classroom, Monday morning.

“I’m still in shock. I can’t believe this. It’s amazing, and what a great way to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week,” said Diallo.

Diallo was presented with a check for $15,000 by Florida Education Commissioner Pam Stewart and Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

“What touches me most about Molly Diallo, beyond her expertise in teaching, is her heart, her passion, her compassion, her humanity that every single day elevates the dignity that students represent in our community. So, congratulations to you, Molly,” said Carvalho.

Diallo is in her 20th year as an educator, dedicating her life to helping students succeed and bridging the achievement gap.

“I have a passion for seeing my students succeed. I have a passion for bringing people together,” said Diallo, “and just making sure that everybody feels safe and secure where they are in their educational process.”

Diallo is beloved by her students, who say she uses unique teaching methods to make sure they understand.

“She really gets interactive with her students when it comes to different topics of what we’re learning,” said student Brandon Camacho. “That just makes her stand out from every other teacher in this school.”

Commissioner Stewart said it was important to recognize Diallo’s hard work and dedication to her profession.

“It’s huge. We don’t do enough to recognize the hard work teachers do every single day,” said Stewart. “It’s a matter of being able to convey that relationship with her students, as well as being able to bring them up to the highest educational standards possible, and she’s done that.”

Diallo said she’s just happy to represent the teachers and students of Miami-Dade County.

“I really love this community and I’m so proud to be part of it,” said Diallo.

The 2019 Florida Teacher of the Year will be announced in July.

