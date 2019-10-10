Almost all southbound I-95 lanes north of Pembroke Road closed due to crash

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Almost all southbound Interstate 95 lanes just north of Pembroke Road in Hollywood have been shut down because of a multi-vehicle crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene, at around 5:15 p.m., Thursday.

Troopers said the crash involved five vehicles.

The express lanes were initially closed but have since reopened.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

