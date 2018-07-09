Alligator wrestler released from hospital after being bitten in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An alligator wrestler was released from the hospital after he sustained injuries to his hands when he was bitten by one of the large reptiles in Southwest Miami-Dade.

His hands bandaged, John Kyoeosceola Jr. spoke with 7News shortly after his release from Kendall Regional Medical Center, Monday afternoon.

The wrestler said he had the alligator’s mouth open under his chin during a show in the Everglades, along Southwest Eighth Street, 18 miles west of Krome Avenue.

“Kind of wrestling there, his mouth was open, and basically, I tried to cover the eyes and see if he keeps them closed, and then I go over the top and I bring it down,” he said. “Sometimes you can do one hand, sometimes I can just sit there.”

It was at that moment that, Kyoeosceola said, the gator lunged at him.

“I read it wrong, and he kind of shifted. His tooth pushed my left hand and then clamped down,” he said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene just before 2 p.m.

Paramedics took Kyoeosceola to the hospital. He appeared to be conscious during transport, even waving to a 7News camera.

Kyoeosceola said the incident underscores how unpredictable gators can be.

“He’s a wild gator. He’s not tamed, trained or domesticated, sedated,” he said. “He can do anything, and I even say on the shows, ‘Have your cameras ready, ’cause you never know what’s gonna happen.'”

