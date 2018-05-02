Alligator undeterred by barbed wire fence, climbs right through it

MULBERRY, Fla. (WSVN) — A woman in central Florida couldn’t believe her eyes as she recorded video of a large alligator making its way through a barbed wire fence.

Teasia Warner told Fox 13 she spotted the reptile as she was on her way to church.

Her video captured the gator casually climbing through the barbed wire, seemingly undeterred by the sharp spikes.

“Good God Almighty!” Warner can be heard saying in the video.

If it seems like more alligators are being spotted lately, it’s because it’s now mating season, which means the animals are on the move with the warmer weather.

