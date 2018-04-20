Alligator takes a dip in central Florida swimming pool

ODESSA, Fla. (WSVN) — This is one alligator that really didn’t want to get out of the pool.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the 9-foot gator threw a bit of a temper tantrum as a trapper and deputies worked to capture the reptile on Thursday.

The alligator had somehow made its way into the homeowner’s screened-in patio in Odessa, about 25 miles north of Tampa.

The animal was safely removed from the water.

Anyone who spots an alligator should call local law enforcement or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in order to have it safely captured.

WOW🐊 – No fear from “Mr. Duck” 🐥when District 3 Deputies assisted a licensed trapper with a 9’ gator removal from a residence within the Eagle’s community on Muirfield Drive🐊 pic.twitter.com/tiVPn7WYH3 — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) April 19, 2018

WOW🐊 – District 3 Deputies assisting a licensed trapper with a 9’ gator removal from a residence within the Eagle’s community🐊 pic.twitter.com/g8gq1Pg1YY — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) April 19, 2018

