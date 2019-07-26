Alligator spotted in SW Miami-Dade leaves community concerned

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood woke up to a scary sight on Friday morning after an alligator was seen on the road.

A witness spotted the 9-foot gator in the area of Southwest 57th Avenue and 34th Street at around 6:30 a.m. while he was on his way to work.

“He got lost here in Miami,” neighbor Ricardo Victorero said. “Take him back out to the wilderness.”

Another neighbor said the gator sighting put her in a tricky situation.

“My neighbor across the street called me and said, ‘Don’t step out your front door,'” Maria Mendoza said. “I thought he was kidding. I go, ‘Why?’ He goes, ‘There’s an alligator in front of your yard.’ So I said, ‘Yeah, very funny.'”

Those who came across the reptile turned to social media to share photos and videos of the casual stroll before police and wildlife officials arrived.

“I’ve been in this house for 30 years. Never has this happened,” Mendoza continued.

However, the trapper who responded to remove the gator said it’s actually a common occurrence.

“This is a fairly typical thing for a trapper to see,” trapper Todd Hardwick said, “and that’s a large alligator coming out of a canal and taking a shortcut to another waterway. For the homeowners here, it’s not a normal thing. It’s a little alarming.”

The main concern in a situation like this is young children and pets who may be outdoors.

“Even if you do not live on a lake or a canal, you could find an alligator in your garage, car port or driveway,” Hardwick said, “which is basically what happened here today.”

The gator was able to safely be removed from the neighborhood.

“Only here,” Mendoza said. “Only in Miami.”

Wildlife officials urge residents who run into a gator to keep a safe distance and call police immediately.

