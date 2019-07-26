Alligator spotted in Coral Gables neighborhood

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in a Coral Gables neighborhood woke up to a scary sight on Friday morning after an alligator was seen on the road.

A witness spotted the gator in the area of Southwest 57th Avenue and 34th Street at around 6:30 a.m. while he was on his way to work.

He said the gator seemed to be around 8 feet long.

Another witness said she was going to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

