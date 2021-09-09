ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A project aimed at preserving the past got the green light in the Keys.

A community-based organization will be restoring the iconic Alligator Reef Lighthouse in Islamorada.

They said it’ll take five to seven years to complete and could cost up to $9 million.

The lighthouse has been standing since 1873 and used as a navigational aid to help steer ships away from the Keys coral reef chain.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.