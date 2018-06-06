Alligator knocks down trapper in Florida neighborhood

OCOEE, Fla. (WSVN) — This was one alligator that wasn’t giving up without a fight.

Trappers were called to a neighborhood in Ocoee, near Orlando, last week to capture nuisance gators.

Residents told WKMG the 8-foot reptile was walking throughout the neighborhood as onlookers watched and recorded on their phones.

Florida Fish and Wildlife wranglers arrived to capture the gators. According to Fox 35, it took three people to lift the animal into the bed of a pick-up truck.

But even as it was tied up, it made one final attempt to escape.

“The gator flipped back and head-butted the guy, knocked him on the ground,” said resident Walter Day said. “At that point, it was kind of free and whacked police officers with its tail.”

Another neighbor rushed over to check on the trapper, who fell on the ground after being hit. He is expected to be okay.

Jack Redding, who recorded video of the incident, said the gator was transported to a lake.

