Alligator enjoys back scratch with push broom at Everglades Holiday Park

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Even alligators like a good back scratch!

Everglades Holiday Park in west Broward shared a video on social media, showing their caretaker Gabby using a push broom to scrub a large gator’s back.

“Getting those hard to reach places for Seven today,” the park wrote in its caption.

Park operators say the alligators who reside on the premises are rescued from the wild as “nuisance” animals that would otherwise be euthanized.

“We love and take care of these animals as if they were our own pets,” they told Fox 13. “Gabby is simply performing her routine of cleaning the gator pit, and that includes scrubbing the backs of the alligators which keeps them happy and healthy.”

