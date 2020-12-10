Alligator Alley shut down in both directions after rollover crash near MM 45

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Alligator Alley is currently shut down in both directions after a serious rollover crash.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash near Mile Marker 45 at around 12:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck lost control and the vehicle rolled over several times.

Three victims are being airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.