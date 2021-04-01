Allen Park, Miami Springs Community Center vaccination sites reopen to distribute second doses

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The vaccination sites at Allen Park in North Miami Beach and Miami Springs Community Center in Miami Springs will reopen on Thursday.

The sites will only administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

They were closed so that other sites could open and give out first doses in other parts of Miami-Dade.

More sites in Broward County are also set to open.

For more information about eligibility requirements and vaccination sites in Florida, click here. If you would like to pre-register, click here.

For a list of vaccination sites in South Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.