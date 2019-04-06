Alleged Palmetto Bay Village Hall vandal faces judge

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — The man who, officials said, broke into and vandalized the Palmetto Bay Village Hall appeared in bond court a day after he was arrested.

Thirty-eight-year-old Holdson Marcelin is facing several charges, including criminal mischief. He was denied bond.

Officials said Marcelin ransacked the building late Wednesday night, destroying flat-screens, desks and the podium.

Miami Gardens Police took Marcelin into custody inside the North Dade Regional Library along Northwest 183rd Street, Saturday afternoon.

The suspect’s motive still unclear, but investigators said it may have been an act of revenge following an arrest last month.

Parts of Village Hall were reopened on Friday. The rest of the building is expected to reopen on Monday.

