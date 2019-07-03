Alleged hit-and-run driver from fatal Hialeah rollover crash appears in bond court

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The man police arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Hialeah left one woman dead and a man in the hospital faced a judge on Wednesday morning.

Danny Lazaro Leiva faces multiple charges including DUI manslaughter.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 500 block of East 41st Street, at around 7:40 p.m., Monday.

A 63-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

A male victim in his 60s was airlifted from the scene to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

Police said Leiva had fled from the scene on foot but was taken into custody shortly after.

His bond has been set at $66,500.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.