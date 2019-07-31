Alleged hit-and-run driver detained after hitting Miami bus bench; 1 transported

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have detained an alleged hit-and-run driver who hit a pedestrian at a Miami bus bench.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units were called to the scene in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 58th Street, just after 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, a vehicle hit a bus bench and a nearby 63-year-old pedestrian and fled.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Police said they caught up to the alleged hit-and-run driver and detained him a few blocks away.

Surveillance video captured the dark-colored sedan hitting the bus bench and driving away from the scene.

People inside a nearby convenience store said that someone came in, bought themselves a beer and went out to the bus stop. Moments later, the man was hit by the sedan.

7News cameras also captured the destroyed bus bench laying on the sidewalk.

