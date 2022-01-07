MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who was going to enter a plea in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl outside her Northwest Miami-Dade home ended up asking for a trial.

In court on Friday, 22-year-old Antonio Robinson opted for a trial in the case.

Robinson was the alleged getaway driver in the shooting back in July of 2020 that killed 7-year-old Alana Washington.

Three other family members of Washington were also shot that day outside her home in Brownsville.

Washington’s mother, along with several other family members, were in court for the hearing.

“We’re all standing here in the justice of Alana Washington,” said Washington’s mother, Shanlavie Drayton. “I have nothing to say about what happened in court. Only thing I can tell you — we pray for justice. Have a great day.”

Had Robinson decided to take the plea deal, he could have spent up to 30 years in prison.

If he is convicted at trial, he could spend the rest of his life in jail.

As for the accused gunman in the case, 23-year-old Jarvis Baker-Flanders, he remains in jail awaiting his next day in court.

