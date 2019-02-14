MIAMI (WSVN) - A Texas man was put behind bars in South Florida after he allegedly pulled over a Miami-Dade commissioner while posing as a police officer.

Twenty-seven-year-old Franklin Dixon-Lozano appeared in a Miami-Dade County courtroom on Thursday. He was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Renatha S. Francis set a $15,000 bond and ordered the suspect to surrender his passport.

Police said Dixon-Lozano, who had red flashing lights installed in his car’s grille, tried to pull over Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez on the Dolphin Expressway in West Miami-Dade, Wednesday.

Martinez was suspicious of the unmarked vehicle and flagged down an officer.

