Alleged armed robber taken into custody after being spotted by 7News helicopter

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged armed robber was taken into police custody after 7Skyforce spotted the car he was driving in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Police said they were on the lookout for a man who allegedly robbed two women at gunpoint in Lauderhill on the night of Sept. 18.

Investigators found 30-year-old Corey Brinson Jr., Thursday afternoon, but they said he would not pull over for a traffic stop. Then, he was spotted by 7Skyforce.

“They were able to locate where this person bailed out of their vehicle,” Fort Lauderdale Police Assistant Chief Frank Sousa said.

The two men could be seen parked in front of a house along the 1400 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Then, they get out, walk next door and appear to enter a back apartment.

“Members of our SWAT and crisis negotiation teams set up on the residence,” Sousa said.

The show of force blocked Northwest Seventh Avenue, but about an hour later, four men came out peacefully, including Brinson.

“We ultimately want to end every encounter with us peacefully and without having to use any force,” Sousa said. “Fortunately, this individual complied with our commands to come outside of the residence, and we were able to take him into custody successfully and without anyone getting hurt.”

Police said Brinson will be charged in connection to the armed robbery.

It remains unclear if the other three men taken into custody will face charges.

