Allapattah duplex catches fire; no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - A family awoke to flames spreading inside their duplex in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Northwest 21st Avenue, near 33rd Street, late Saturday night.

Cellphone video showed bright flames coming from the property.

The family that lives in the duplex said they lost everything in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire under investigation.

