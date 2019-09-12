All William Lehman Causeway lanes in Aventura shut down due to water main break

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - The William Lehman Causeway in Aventura has been shut down in all directions after a water main break.

Aventura Police responded to the scene of the break, just before 10 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, crews are on the scene to make repairs to the break.

#AventuraPolice ***TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE*** Until repair crews are able to contain the water, in an abundance of caution, the William Lehman Causeway will be completely shut down in all directions. Please use alternate routes until further notice. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/Fgp8jQvudc — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) September 13, 2019

As a precaution, police have shut down all lanes on the causeway for the next 12 hours.

Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes until further notice.

