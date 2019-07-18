All westbound MacArthur Causeway lanes reopened after fatal crash

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - All westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach have reopened after a fatal crash.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene just before 5 a.m., Thursday.

UPDATE: MACARTHUR CSWY WESTBOUND REMAINS CLOSED. 3 people transported to JMH. 1 of them died at hospital. Investigators using FARO, 3D forensic imaging to reconstruct the crash scene. https://t.co/J80bvoakeT — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 18, 2019

7News cameras captured two cars with extensive damage.

Officials said a Toyota Camry was stopped at a red light, and as the light turned green, a Ford Mustang came from behind and struck the vehicle.

The impact caused the Mustang to roll over.

“Now what we have here, we have one person dead,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said. “That’s the passenger inside of that Toyota.”

Several other people were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

Family members have identified the deceased passenger as 26-year-old Dany Iglesias.

“The driver of that Ford was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital,” Rodriguez added. “He is expected to be OK. Another passenger inside of that Toyota was also transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital expected to be OK. The driver of that Toyota – a lot of moving parts here – miraculously also OK and did not need to be transported.”

Crime scene investigators and traffic homicide detectives are now working to recreate the scene using 3D technology.

Rodriguez said there is surveillance video of the crash, but it hasn’t been released yet.

“The entire westbound MacArthur will remain closed for the next few hours,” he added. “There’s never an opportune time for, unfortunately, a traffic crash investigation. It’s a serious incident. We have all of our traffic homicide investigators on the scene, again, using that 3D FARO technology to hopefully speed up the process. We coupled that with the video surveillance we were able to recover. Hopefully we’ll be able to complete our investigation and get that roadway reopened.”

There’s no word on pending charges, but Ernesto said part of the investigation will include looking at various factors such as driving under the influence and distracted driving.

“A lot of factors are gonna go into play in terms of this investigation,” he said.

The roadways reopened just after 11:30 a.m.

