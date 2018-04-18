All teachers transferred, fired from troubled elementary

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school district has fired or transferred the entire teaching staff at a troubled elementary school.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Hernando County School District officials informed Moton Elementary School teachers during a faculty meeting last week.

District spokeswoman Karen Jordan says tenured teachers will receive new assignments at other county schools for next school year, while newer teachers will have to reapply for other jobs if they want to stay with the district.

Moton has received a D rating from the Florida Department of Education for the past two years, and student behavior problems have increased.

Jordan says administrators wanted to give Moton a “fresh start.” Without the change, Jordan says the state would have taken over, leading possibly to permanent closure or reopening as a charter school.

