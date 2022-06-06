NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Palmetto Expressway left one person dead.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m., Monday.

The driver of a gray pick-up truck hit the median which caused it to roll over.

Police have blocked off all southbound lanes just north of the Dolphin Expressway on the Palmetto.

