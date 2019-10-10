All southbound I-95 lanes north of Pembroke Road in Hollywood reopen after crash

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - All southbound Interstate 95 lanes in Hollywood have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene just north of Pembroke Road, at around 5:15 p.m., Thursday.

Troopers said the crash involved five vehicles.

The express lanes were initially closed but have since reopened.

Drivers were asked to seek alternative routes because of the heavy delays.

The lanes were reopened hours later.

