All southbound I-75 lanes, near Royal Palm Blvd. near Weston closed after truck fire

NEAR WESTON, Fla. (WSVN) – All southbound Interstate 75 lanes near the Royal Palm Boulevard exit are closed after a truck hauling roofing materials caught fire near Weston.

Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units were called to the scene near the exit, just after 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Video sent to 7News captured crews dousing the charred remains of the truck.

The fire has since been put out.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

