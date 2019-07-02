All southbound I-75 lanes, near Royal Palm Blvd. in Weston reopened after truck fire

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - All southbound Interstate 75 lanes near the Royal Palm Boulevard exit have reopened after crews cleared away the charred remains of a truck that caught fire in Weston.

Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units were called to the scene near the exit, just after 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Video sent to 7News captured crews dousing the charred remains of the truck, which was hauling roofing materials.

The fire has since been put out.

No injuries were reported.

The lanes reopened just before 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.