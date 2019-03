(WSVN) - If you love Publix subs (and let’s be honest, who doesn’t?), then get ready, all sandwiches will be on sale for a limited time.

According to the SunSentinel, all whole subs will be on sale for just $5.99 from Thursday through Sunday.

Usually, a whole sub will run you about $8.99, so make sure to enjoy the deal while it lasts.

