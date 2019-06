(WSVN) - If you love Publix subs, then now is your time to shine.

Publix has announced that ALL of their whole subs will go on sale for just $5.99 starting Thursday.

The sale includes both hot and cold subs, and includes Boar’s Head subs as well.

The sale lasts from June 13 to June 19.

Winner Winner …. chicken tender sub dinner!! ≈ Monique — Publix (@Publix) June 12, 2019

