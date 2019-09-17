All passengers OK after truck crashes into Margate canal

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have rescued the occupants inside of a truck that made a crashing stop into a canal in Margate.

Margate Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street just after 11 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a red truck could be seen completely submerged underwater.

Crews were able to pull all the occupants out of the vehicle safely.

