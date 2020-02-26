All northbound Sawgrass Expressway lanes blocked following multi-vehicle crash in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - All northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Coral Springs Drive have been shut down following a multi-vehicle crash in Coral Springs.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

According to fire officials, the crash involved as many as 12 vehicles, and they had to extricate one person from one of the vehicles.

Paramedics have transported one patient to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.

According to FHP, there were several different crashes involving several different vehicles.

Drivers on the highway are being diverted onto the Sample Road exit.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

