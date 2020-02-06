All northbound lanes reopened on Palmetto following rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All northbound lanes on the Palmetto Expressway have been reopened following a rollover crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene near Coral Way at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where a silver vehicle could be seen resting on its roof near the median of the expressway.

According to fire officials, no one was transported from the scene of the crash.

Troopers initially blocked the three left lanes as they began their investigation into the crash.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.

