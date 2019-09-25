All northbound lanes reopened on Florida Turnpike in Miramar after rollover crash

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - All northbound lanes have reopened on the Florida Turnpike extension in Miramar after a rollover crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene between Red Road and University Drive, at around 4 p.m., Wednesday, which was only a few feet away from Miami Gardens.

According to fire officials, they had to shut down all northbound lanes at one point, but they have since opened all lanes to traffic.

There were injuries in the crash but specifics remain unclear.

Traffic cameras showed several fire rescue trucks on the scene of the crash.

It remains unknown if anyone has been transported or where the patients were taken.

