All northbound lanes on Sawgrass Expressway shut down after fatal crash in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - All northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway have been shut down just before Commercial Boulevard due to a fatal crash.

Sunrise Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene at around 12 p.m., Monday.

The driver is said to have been thrown out of the truck after it crashed into a median.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a yellow tarp covering the body could be seen several feet away from the vehicle.

The single-vehicle crash is causing heavy traffic delays.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.