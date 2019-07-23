All northbound lanes of I-95 near Oakland Park Blvd closed due to truck fire

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Northbound lanes on Interstate 95 between Oakland Park Boulevard and Commercial Boulevard have been shut down following a truck fire.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene just after 10 a.m., Tuesday.

The flames were quickly put out but traffic delays remain as crews work to clean up the road.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the charred truck could be seen in the middle of the roadway.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to heavy delays.

