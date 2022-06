(WSVN) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 along Ives Dairy Road were shut down due to a crash.

All northbound lanes were at a standstill traffic at around 6 a.m., Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol said the traffic backup was a result of a crash with injuries.

All lanes have since been reopened.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.