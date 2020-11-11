All Miami-Dade County Public School classes to resume on Thursday

MIAMI (WSVN) - All Miami-Dade County Public Schools are set to reopen on Thursday.

The department took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement.

All @MDCPS schools will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, November 12, 2020. All classes will resume, both in-person & via My School Online, in addition to Adult Education, school-based after care programs, activities and athletic events. pic.twitter.com/w16ZiKEJXd — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) November 11, 2020

In the tweet, the department further explained the reopening stating, “All classes will resume, both in-person & via My School Online, in addition to Adult Education, school-based aftercare programs, activities and athletic events.”

Broward County Public Schools has not yet made an announcement on whether all of their school campuses will be reopening on Thursday as well.

