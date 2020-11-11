All Miami-Dade, Broward public schools to reopen on Thursday

Image by Taken from Pixabay

MIAMI (WSVN) - All Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools are set to reopen on Thursday.

Miami-Dade took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement.

In the tweet, the department further explained the reopening stating, “All classes will resume, both in-person & via My School Online, in addition to Adult Education, school-based aftercare programs, activities and athletic events.”

Broward County Public Schools also announced that schools would be reopening on Thursday.

However, they did note that West Broward High School would be closed for the rest of the week.

 

