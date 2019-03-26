All lanes reopened after truck scrapes overpass on northbound Turnpike in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Florida Turnpike near Sheridan Street in Hollywood have been reopened after workers cleaned up debris on the road left behind by a truck that damaged on overpass.

A tractor-trailer was carrying a backhoe when it passed under the bridge in the northbound lanes around 1:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Too tall to pass under, the truck’s load caused the underside of the bridge to be scraped.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where debris could be seen scattered across the roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol said there were no injuries reported.

Officials said a Florida Department of Transportation engineer checked to see if there was structural damage to the bridge, but he found none.

Around 5 p.m., all northbound lanes were reopened.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.