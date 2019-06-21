All lanes reopened after rollover crash on Sawgrass Expressway near Atlantic Boulevard in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway just south of Atlantic Boulevard in Coral Springs have reopened after a rollover crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene just after 2 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where multiple fire rescue units could be seen surrounding a black vehicle laying on its driver side in the northbound lanes of the highway.

Cameras also showed a broken guardrail and another SUV further down the expressway with heavy front-end damage.

It remains unclear what injuries the drivers suffered in the crash.

Cameras showed drivers heading northbound exiting the highway on the Atlantic Boulevard off ramp.

The southbound lanes were closed while fire rescue crews landed a helicopter to airlift the victims. They have since reopened, but traffic could be seen moving slowly through the area.

They were taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Fire rescue crews have since cleared the highway, but troopers could be seen at the scene at around 6:30 p.m.

The highway remained shut down while troopers investigate the crash.

Drivers were asked to seek alternative routes because of heavy delays.

The roadways reopened at around 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.