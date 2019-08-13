All lanes reopened after rollover crash on Palmetto in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens have reopened after a rollover crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash near the Northwest 37th Avenue exit, at around 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Aerial cameras captured an overturned car, as well as troopers directing westbound traffic, which got by on just one lane for some time.

Officials have not specified whether or not anyone was injured.

The lanes reopened just before 6:45 p.m.

