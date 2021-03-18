All lanes reopen after deadly crash on State Road 836 westbound lanes

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash in Northwest Miami-Dade caused heavy traffic delays on Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along westbound lanes of State Road 836, just before the Northwest 107th Avenue exit at around 3:30 a.m.

7News cameras captured three crashed vehicles moved to the side of the road, with two black vehicles sustaining heavy damage.

One man responded to the scene and told 7News he came to help a friend who got a flat tire after driving over some of the debris on the expressway from the crash.

Cellphone video captured by the man shows a quick view of a body covered by a yellow tarp near the crashed vehicles.

All lanes on State Road 836 were shut down for hours and vehicles were forced to get by on the left shoulder.

The body has since been removed from the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

