All lanes of William Lehman Causeway in Aventura shut down due to sewer main break

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - The William Lehman Causeway in Aventura has been shut down in both directions because of a sewer main break.

Aventura Police responded to the scene of the break along Northwest 192nd Street, just before 10 p.m., Thursday.

Crews are on the scene making repairs to the break.

#AventuraPolice ***TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE*** Until repair crews are able to contain the water, in an abundance of caution, the William Lehman Causeway will be completely shut down in all directions. Please use alternate routes until further notice. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/Fgp8jQvudc — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) September 13, 2019

As a precaution, police have shut down all lanes on the causeway for the next 12 hours.

The causeway connects State Road A1A to Biscayne Boulevard.

7News cameras captured a stream of liquid flowing from the break.

Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes until further notice.

Other options include Northeast 163rd Street and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.