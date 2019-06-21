All lanes blocked due to rollover crash on Sawgrass Expressway near Atlantic Springs Boulevard in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The north and southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway just south of Atlantic Springs Boulevard in Coral Springs are currently blocked off due to a rollover crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene just after 2 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where multiple fire rescue units could be seen surrounding a black vehicle in the northbound lanes of the highway.

A dark colored SUV with heavy front end damage could also be seen nearby.

Traffic is being directed to pass the scene on the left shoulder.

It is unclear what injuries the drivers sustained from the crash.

