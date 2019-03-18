All lanes blocked after tractor-trailer rolls over on I-75

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One victim has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 75.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, an 18-wheeler lost control on the southbound lanes of I-75 just before U.S. 27 just after 2 p.m., Monday.
All lanes are blocked as crews work to clean up the scene.
Complicating matters is the fact that the tractor-trailer turned over and spilled fuel and yards of sand.
The victim was said to be in his 30s and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area because of heavy delays.
Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.
