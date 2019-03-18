All lanes blocked after tractor-trailer rolls over on I-75

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One victim has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 75.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, an 18-wheeler lost control on the southbound lanes of I-75 just before U.S. 27 just after 2 p.m., Monday.

All lanes are blocked as crews work to clean up the scene.

Complicating matters is the fact that the tractor-trailer turned over and spilled fuel and yards of sand.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a tractor trailer rollover on I75 SB before US27. One patient being transported to Broward Health. Roadway is shut down to just one lane while BSO and #FHP work to clear the scene of sand which was being hauled by the truck. pic.twitter.com/q7gb5pwNNR — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 18, 2019

The victim was said to be in his 30s and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area because of heavy delays.

Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



