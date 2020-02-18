All I-95 northbound lanes reopen after septic tank spill

MIAMI (WSVN) - All northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Miami have been reopened after crews cleaned up a spill from a septic tank.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene near 62nd Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Crews could be seen spraying a type of foam on the area to get rid of the debris.

A single lane was left open for commuters to get by, but all lanes were eventually closed as crews cleaned up the spill.

Fire officials said they were assisting with cleanup efforts.

Four lanes have since been reopened while the express lanes remain shut down.

The standstill traffic extended all the way back to U.S. 1 in downtown Miami.

Drivers were advised to take alternate routes until the spill was cleared.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.