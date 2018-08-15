All Gratigny Pkwy lanes reopen at NW 42 Ave. after garbage truck fire

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck fire forced rescue crews to temporarily block Gratigny Parkway before Le Jeune Road.

Rescue crews responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze near the Northwest 42nd Avenue exit, just before 3 p.m., Wednesday.

As of 10 p.m., officials cleared and reopened all westbound lanes.

Officials airlifted an adult to the Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Family members identified the victim as the truck’s driver.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.